name :
Halo Infinite
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
343 Industries
genre :
FPS
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
-
je suis fier de moi (1er montage Halo)
posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:20 PM by
jeuxvidehautetdebats
comments (
20
)
kalas28
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:22 PM
franchement c'est à chier
ravyxxs
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:23 PM
jeuxvidehautetdebats
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:23 PM
kalas28
deux seconde jme suis planter de photo hechik
jeuxvidehautetdebats
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:25 PM
voilaaaaaaaaa jai reussi zbi
jisngo
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:30 PM
C'était quoi l'ancien ?
jeuxvidehautetdebats
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:31 PM
jisngo
l'ancien quoi?
xblfnsa
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:32 PM
J'aime beaucoup!
jisngo
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:32 PM
jeuxvidehautetdebats
ce que tu avais posté avant ?
jeuxvidehautetdebats
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:34 PM
jisngo
cetait destiner a un gars fanboy sony sur twitter rien a voir .
xblfnsa
merci bcp sa me touche jai galerer a faire ca
guiguif
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:38 PM
jisngo
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:39 PM
jeuxvidehautetdebats
ah ok, pas problème
Tu as fait ce montage avec quoi ? C'est pas si mal pour une première
jeuxvidehautetdebats
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:40 PM
jisngo
bah jlai fait vite fait sur mon bigo via la galerie puis modifier le screenshot mdrr vazy moi je sais pas faire des vraie truck travailler
jisngo
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:49 PM
jeuxvidehautetdebats
Ouais c'est compliqué quand on sait pas par quoi commencer, mais il y a plein de logiciels qui permettent de faire de beaux montages sans trop se prendre la tête
Bon après tu as quand même eu la patience de le faire sur ton téléphone quoi
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:55 PM
kalas28
shurax93
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:55 PM
voxen
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 08:59 PM
T'es pas le premier qui arrive à casser l'humour de notre brute préférée...
jeuxvidehautetdebats
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 09:03 PM
voxen
pas compris
jisngo
ue grave faut etre un geek pour tous savoir
mrponey
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 09:10 PM
Je suis bon public mais la c'est complique
plasmide
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 09:15 PM
En musique sinon
c'est moins rigolo
korou
posted
the 07/25/2020 at 09:18 PM
A chier...
Tu as fait ce montage avec quoi ? C'est pas si mal pour une première
Bon après tu as quand même eu la patience de le faire sur ton téléphone quoi