je suis fier de moi (1er montage Halo)
    posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:20 PM by jeuxvidehautetdebats
    comments (20)
    kalas28 posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:22 PM
    franchement c'est à chier
    ravyxxs posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:23 PM
    jeuxvidehautetdebats posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:23 PM
    kalas28 deux seconde jme suis planter de photo hechik
    jeuxvidehautetdebats posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:25 PM
    voilaaaaaaaaa jai reussi zbi
    jisngo posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:30 PM
    C'était quoi l'ancien ?
    jeuxvidehautetdebats posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:31 PM
    jisngo l'ancien quoi?
    xblfnsa posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:32 PM
    J'aime beaucoup!
    jisngo posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:32 PM
    jeuxvidehautetdebats ce que tu avais posté avant ?
    jeuxvidehautetdebats posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:34 PM
    jisngo cetait destiner a un gars fanboy sony sur twitter rien a voir . xblfnsa merci bcp sa me touche jai galerer a faire ca
    guiguif posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:38 PM
    jisngo posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:39 PM
    jeuxvidehautetdebats ah ok, pas problème

    Tu as fait ce montage avec quoi ? C'est pas si mal pour une première
    jeuxvidehautetdebats posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:40 PM
    jisngo bah jlai fait vite fait sur mon bigo via la galerie puis modifier le screenshot mdrr vazy moi je sais pas faire des vraie truck travailler
    jisngo posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:49 PM
    jeuxvidehautetdebats Ouais c'est compliqué quand on sait pas par quoi commencer, mais il y a plein de logiciels qui permettent de faire de beaux montages sans trop se prendre la tête

    Bon après tu as quand même eu la patience de le faire sur ton téléphone quoi
    ducknsexe posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:55 PM
    kalas28
    shurax93 posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:55 PM
    voxen posted the 07/25/2020 at 08:59 PM
    T'es pas le premier qui arrive à casser l'humour de notre brute préférée...
    jeuxvidehautetdebats posted the 07/25/2020 at 09:03 PM
    voxen pas compris jisngo ue grave faut etre un geek pour tous savoir
    mrponey posted the 07/25/2020 at 09:10 PM
    Je suis bon public mais la c'est complique
    plasmide posted the 07/25/2020 at 09:15 PM
    En musique sinon c'est moins rigolo
    korou posted the 07/25/2020 at 09:18 PM
    A chier...
