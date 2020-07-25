J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Un peu de graffiti dans les rues de Barcelone
Le lien de l’artiste est en lien source bien sur!







https://instagram.com/kopisuno?igshid=xhh7f7edbtjh
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kurosama, osiris, mikazaki
    posted the 07/25/2020 at 07:47 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    gunstarred posted the 07/25/2020 at 07:51 AM
    (obligé que c'était DBZ)

    Sympa les graf
    missilegorbatchef posted the 07/25/2020 at 07:52 AM
    jolie le Kame Sennin ^^
    kurosama posted the 07/25/2020 at 07:53 AM
    Ptain ça c'est top
    churos45 posted the 07/25/2020 at 07:57 AM
    D'habitude je déteste les graffitis (certaines villes sont tellement moches à cause d'eux), mais des comme ça j'aimerais en voir plus souvent
