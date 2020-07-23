accueil
armando
> blog
Je viens de trouver où son passé les 500 millions de $ de Halo
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:11 PM by
armando
comments (
8
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:12 PM
Moi je me demande où est passé Ninja Gaiden
negan
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:13 PM
L'humour c'est bien mais faut être drôle.
Il y a matière a faire mieux la
armando
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:14 PM
negan
jte l'accorde manque la poudre blanche
marchand2sable
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:17 PM
500 millions de dollars pour ça putain...c'est pas possible
ducknsexe
Nioh 2 vient juste de sortir, faut attendre l'année prochaine pour une annonce voir plus
suzukube
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:18 PM
negan
Soit beau joueur (même si j'ai pas ri)
simonw
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:21 PM
Negan est pas content ca nous fait tellement plaisir
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 07:29 PM
marchand2sable
je voie, les rumeurs comme quoi on aller le voir ce soir était infondées
kratoszeus
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 08:44 PM
nul
