armando
armando > blog
Je viens de trouver où son passé les 500 millions de $ de Halo
    posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:11 PM by armando
    comments (8)
    ducknsexe posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:12 PM
    Moi je me demande où est passé Ninja Gaiden
    negan posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:13 PM
    L'humour c'est bien mais faut être drôle.

    Il y a matière a faire mieux la
    armando posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:14 PM
    negan jte l'accorde manque la poudre blanche
    marchand2sable posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:17 PM
    500 millions de dollars pour ça putain...c'est pas possible

    ducknsexe

    Nioh 2 vient juste de sortir, faut attendre l'année prochaine pour une annonce voir plus
    suzukube posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:18 PM
    negan Soit beau joueur (même si j'ai pas ri)
    simonw posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:21 PM
    Negan est pas content ca nous fait tellement plaisir
    ducknsexe posted the 07/23/2020 at 07:29 PM
    marchand2sable je voie, les rumeurs comme quoi on aller le voir ce soir était infondées
    kratoszeus posted the 07/23/2020 at 08:44 PM
    nul
