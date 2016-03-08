profile
name : The Sinking City
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Frogwares
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One
[Twitch] Analyse de The Sinking City
Petit stream analyse sur The Sinking City, de Frogware, avec l'ami Titjagou, grand amoureux de HP Lovecraft.

Enjoy



https://www.twitch.tv/tijagou
    posted the 07/23/2020 at 12:13 PM by obi69
