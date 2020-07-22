profile
kevisiano
Cover de FIFA 21



À gauche l'édition standard, à droite la Champions Edition



MAIS C'EST MOCHE

    posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:07 PM by kevisiano
    comments (8)
    kekel posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:10 PM
    J ai vraiment hâte de voir la différence qu il y aura entre la next gen et les consoles actuelles
    negan posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:13 PM
    kekel 70€ la, voilà la, différence
    thauvinho posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:13 PM
    kekel Franchement j'ai perdu espoir en ea concernant Fifa. Souviens toi le dernier changement de gen :/
    arquion posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:20 PM
    perso je vois pas l'image
    gat posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:25 PM
    Celui qui va encore nous mettre le bouillon la semaine prochaine.
    jf17 posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:25 PM
    Je me rappelle de FIFA World coup sur Xbox 360 au lancement, cette claque dans la figure, et depuis ça stagne
    gat posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:26 PM
    arquion Tiens.
    vfries posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:26 PM
    arquion +1
