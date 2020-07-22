accueil
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
l3andr3
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
mugimeddy
,
spawnini
,
flom
,
doupssy
,
svr
,
kamina
,
axl77
,
negan
,
yuri
,
jisngo
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
omegarugal
,
smokeboom
,
kira93
,
korou
,
populus
kevisiano
Cover de FIFA 21
À gauche l'édition standard, à droite la Champions Edition
MAIS C'EST MOCHE
posted the 07/22/2020 at 04:07 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
8
)
kekel
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:10 PM
J ai vraiment hâte de voir la différence qu il y aura entre la next gen et les consoles actuelles
negan
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:13 PM
kekel
70€ la, voilà la, différence
thauvinho
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:13 PM
kekel
Franchement j'ai perdu espoir en ea concernant Fifa. Souviens toi le dernier changement de gen :/
arquion
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:20 PM
perso je vois pas l'image
gat
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:25 PM
Celui qui va encore nous mettre le bouillon la semaine prochaine.
jf17
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:25 PM
Je me rappelle de FIFA World coup sur Xbox 360 au lancement, cette claque dans la figure, et depuis ça stagne
gat
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:26 PM
arquion
Tiens.
vfries
posted
the 07/22/2020 at 04:26 PM
arquion
+1
