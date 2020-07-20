profile
Persona 5 Scramble : The Phantom Strikers
Leak de Persona 5 (le vrai sur Switch)??


Faut rigoler, c'est tout ce qu'il nous reste
    thekingman1, vampireskiller
    posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:20 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (11)
    e3ologue posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:22 PM
    enfoiré
    jenicris posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:24 PM
    altendorf posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:31 PM
    XD
    birmou posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:32 PM
    whookid posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:32 PM
    zeldounette posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:38 PM
    Celle la elle est excellente xd
    vampireskiller posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:46 PM
    milo42 posted the 07/20/2020 at 09:07 PM
    Bah ça finira bien par arriver
    xenofamicom posted the 07/20/2020 at 09:14 PM
    milo42 Oh ne garde pas trop d'espoir (j'ai cru comprendre que Persona 5 est bien verrouillé par Sony, ce n'est pas le cas de P5 Scramble)

    e3ologue Enfoiré? ça va, je m'en sors bien

    zeldounette C'est pour ça que je voulais absolument la partager avec vous ici
    madd posted the 07/20/2020 at 09:17 PM
    https://www.ballecourbe.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/072816-sports-a-newspaper-used-the-crying-jordan-meme-for-a-story-960x540.jpg
    victorsagat posted the 07/20/2020 at 09:29 PM
