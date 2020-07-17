profile
Paper Mario : The Origami King
7
Likers
name : Paper Mario : The Origami King
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : RPG
european release date : 07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kibix
22
Likes
Likers
kibix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 167
visites since opening : 215990
kibix > blog
GK Live de Luma : Paper Mario the origami King

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    yukilin
    posted the 07/20/2020 at 07:05 PM by kibix
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 07/20/2020 at 07:20 PM
    Luma est trop cute c'est frais de regarder un live enjoué ^^ !
    octobar posted the 07/20/2020 at 07:54 PM
    la future rédac chef de GK...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre