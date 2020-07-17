accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Kibix
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
olimar59
,
roivas
,
geno
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Paper Mario : The Origami King
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Intelligent Systems
genre :
RPG
european release date :
07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sauronsg
,
yukilin
,
binou87
,
hipo
,
amassous
,
rbz
,
lordkupo
,
linkiorra
,
musicforlife
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
opthomas
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
samlokal
,
nekonoctis
,
raph64
,
killia
,
sephiroth07
,
archesstat
,
harusame
kibix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
167
visites since opening :
215990
kibix
> blog
GK Live de Luma : Paper Mario the origami King
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
yukilin
posted the 07/20/2020 at 07:05 PM by
kibix
comments (
2
)
suzukube
posted
the 07/20/2020 at 07:20 PM
Luma est trop cute c'est frais de regarder un live enjoué ^^ !
octobar
posted
the 07/20/2020 at 07:54 PM
la future rédac chef de GK...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo