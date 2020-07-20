profile
sussudio > blog
BOTW x SOTC
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    rockin, vexx, shigeryu, crazyfrag51, axlenz
    posted the 07/20/2020 at 06:44 PM by sussudio
    comments (3)
    rockin posted the 07/20/2020 at 06:50 PM
    Ça me fait penser que j'ai toujours pas pris la version PS4 de ce chef d'œuvres...
    vexx posted the 07/20/2020 at 06:53 PM
    ça tue
    mais ça spoil lol.
    axlenz posted the 07/20/2020 at 08:07 PM
    c'est magnifique... Cette musique me fait toujours aussi bander
