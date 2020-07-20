« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/PS4/Switch] Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin / Date





Éditeur : Marvelous / XSEED Games (Occident)
Développeur : Edelweiss
Genre : Action
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 10 Novembre 2020 (USA)
12 Novembre 2020 (Japon)
20 Novembre 2020 (Europe)

Par le développeur de : Astebreed


Site du jeu
    kibix, ducknsexe, yukilin, sorakairi86, vfries, mikazaki
    posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Même pas dans le ND fr alors qu'il a l'air bien cool le jeu.
    ducknsexe posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Lui c est Day one. Enfin un nouveau jeu de Marvelous
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:22 PM
    fiveagainstone c'est clair, j'ai pas comprit pourquoi il était absent !
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:24 PM
    nicolasgourry Il y a des grosses tanches au marketing chez tendo.
    ducknsexe posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:25 PM
    nicolasgourry le collector est cool
    rbz posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:31 PM
    c'est bien mais ça fais plus de 3 ans qu'on le connait ce jeu hein
    e3ologue posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:33 PM
    Ah cool
    flom posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:53 PM
    Ca tue grave !!!!!!
    micablo posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:27 PM
    C'est plus dur de vendre des jeux quelconques quand on a un truc qui sort vaguement du lot à côté, faut les comprendre...
