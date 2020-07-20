profile
Jeux Vidéo
Nintendo Direct Mini Japon

    posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:18 PM by kibix
    comments (9)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:20 PM
    Ah bah c'est déjà un tout petit peu plus intéressant.
    rbz posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:22 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:23 PM
    Cette communication foireuse de Nintendo, il ne pouvait pas monter ce jeu dans le direct de cher nous. Le jeu du début est excellent
    masharu posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:23 PM
    Ce qu'on a pas vu dans le ND occidental :

    - Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (novembre)
    - Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
    - Le jeu de train de Konami, portage de l'opus 3DS ou suite (je ne sais pas).
    - Vite fait : Le spin off de Yokai Watch, FFCC Remaster, et du contenu Ninjala.
    masharu posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:34 PM
    liberty Ça savoir pourquoi. Ça me dépasse.

    Sachant que Koei-Tecmo tiendra une présentation en anglais de Rysa 2 le 29 juillet lol : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB5jt5-FMJw
    chronokami posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:34 PM
    Le direct du pauvre qu'on a eu
    kidicarus posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:35 PM
    C'est rare que ce soit aussi différent, le premier est joli et semble intéressant
    liberty posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:44 PM
    masharu quelle communication !!! XD
    kageyama posted the 07/20/2020 at 02:47 PM
    celui-ci était deja un peu mieu avec captain tsubasa, jump force, FFcc, fairy tail.
