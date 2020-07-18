accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
157
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
mugimeddy
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwayswin2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
populus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
,
koriyu
,
enzo87
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
952
visites since opening :
2655657
amassous
> blog
SPOIL Dragon Ball SUPER Chapitre 62: y'a de la violence
Y'a trop de news Dragon Ball en ce moment
ILS ONT INTÉRÊT A BIEN L'ADAPTER EN ANIME.
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
jf17
,
gemini
posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:08 PM by
amassous
comments (
26
)
jf17
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:12 PM
Entre ça et Oda hier avec one pièce
shinz0
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:12 PM
Curieux de voir comment ça sera censuré dans l'animé
i8
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:12 PM
ah ouais
amassous
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:13 PM
shinz0
Pour rappel y'a pas une goutte de sang dans le films SUPER: Broly
jf17
OP j'regarde plus, j'ai abandonné.
rbz
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:16 PM
arrête de forcer avec avec dbs zbi.
c'est pas 3 gouttelettes de sang qui vont sauver l'arc
opthomas
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:19 PM
amassous
La page du haut va en bas et la page du bas va en haut en gros tu as inverser le sens de lecture coco
Peux mieux faire 05/10
Sinon Boruto aussi du lourd en stock
ça va chier prochainement.
tj
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:19 PM
Ptdr incroyable
lt93
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:20 PM
jf17
c'est ce que j'allais dire ^^'
Cette blessure me fait penser au combat contre
Piccolo
.
amassous
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:22 PM
opthomas
Y'a quoi sur Boruto envoie!
lt93
Oui on dirait quand il affronte Piccolo au Tenkaichi Budokai !
jf17
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:24 PM
amassous
avec l'arc wano tu rate du lourd
opthomas
l'arc kama de boruto arrive en animé
thelastone
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:24 PM
Attendons de voir la suite, quelque chose me dis que même trouer comme ça il va se relever XD
kikoo31
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:25 PM
rbz
+1000
gemini
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:26 PM
thelastone
bah oui il est touché à un point non vital et Dende n'est pas loin ^^
shinz0
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:28 PM
rbz
ouais mais le public actuel du DB c'est-à-dire les wesh wesh de cité aiment quand y a du sang
opthomas
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:35 PM
jf17
attention ici je parle du manga avec
amassous
juste
ce SPOILER là
.
amassous
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:38 PM
opthomas
jf17
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:38 PM
opthomas
je ne regarde pas l'animé, mais cet arc sera très bientôt adapté en anime
shido
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:38 PM
shinz0
bah oui c'est tellement mieux quand c'est censurer de partout
opthomas
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:45 PM
amassous
T'as vu ça va tarpin de taper grave
jf17
Je sais tkt j'ai ma crèmerie pour tout ce qui est annonce. Faut bien ça pour quelqu'un qui a vu au bas mot 435 animés
amassous
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:46 PM
opthomas
j’ai vus la planche , je voyais Pain.
opthomas
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:52 PM
amassous
Yep mais non ^^
echizen
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 05:58 PM
Intervention de meerus qui va se sacrifier plutot que de voir tout le monde se faire massacrer? En plus vegeta est surement déjà KO/dead vu qu’on ne voit pas sa reaction
amassous
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 06:00 PM
echizen
Merus ou Beerus? Ou degun?
shao
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 06:00 PM
Mouais... bof
mercure7
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 06:17 PM
Copie de la Régénération de Piccolo. Dommage Goku
jf17
posted
the 07/18/2020 at 06:22 PM
amassous
je me suis fais spoil la fin
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Entre ça et Oda hier avec one pièce
Curieux de voir comment ça sera censuré dans l'animé
jf17 OP j'regarde plus, j'ai abandonné.
c'est pas 3 gouttelettes de sang qui vont sauver l'arc
Peux mieux faire 05/10
Sinon Boruto aussi du lourd en stock ça va chier prochainement.
Cette blessure me fait penser au combat contre Piccolo.
lt93 Oui on dirait quand il affronte Piccolo au Tenkaichi Budokai !
opthomas l'arc kama de boruto arrive en animé
jf17 Je sais tkt j'ai ma crèmerie pour tout ce qui est annonce. Faut bien ça pour quelqu'un qui a vu au bas mot 435 animés