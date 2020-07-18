J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 952
visites since opening : 2655657
amassous > blog
SPOIL Dragon Ball SUPER Chapitre 62: y'a de la violence




Y'a trop de news Dragon Ball en ce moment
ILS ONT INTÉRÊT A BIEN L'ADAPTER EN ANIME.
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jf17, gemini
    posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:08 PM by amassous
    comments (26)
    jf17 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:12 PM

    Entre ça et Oda hier avec one pièce
    shinz0 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:12 PM

    Curieux de voir comment ça sera censuré dans l'animé
    i8 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:12 PM
    ah ouais
    amassous posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:13 PM
    shinz0 Pour rappel y'a pas une goutte de sang dans le films SUPER: Broly
    jf17 OP j'regarde plus, j'ai abandonné.
    rbz posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:16 PM
    arrête de forcer avec avec dbs zbi.

    c'est pas 3 gouttelettes de sang qui vont sauver l'arc
    opthomas posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:19 PM
    amassous La page du haut va en bas et la page du bas va en haut en gros tu as inverser le sens de lecture coco

    Peux mieux faire 05/10

    Sinon Boruto aussi du lourd en stock ça va chier prochainement.
    tj posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:19 PM
    Ptdr incroyable
    lt93 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:20 PM
    jf17 c'est ce que j'allais dire ^^'

    Cette blessure me fait penser au combat contre Piccolo.
    amassous posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:22 PM
    opthomas Y'a quoi sur Boruto envoie!
    lt93 Oui on dirait quand il affronte Piccolo au Tenkaichi Budokai !
    jf17 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:24 PM
    amassous avec l'arc wano tu rate du lourd
    opthomas l'arc kama de boruto arrive en animé
    thelastone posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Attendons de voir la suite, quelque chose me dis que même trouer comme ça il va se relever XD
    kikoo31 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:25 PM
    rbz +1000
    gemini posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:26 PM
    thelastone bah oui il est touché à un point non vital et Dende n'est pas loin ^^
    shinz0 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:28 PM
    rbz ouais mais le public actuel du DB c'est-à-dire les wesh wesh de cité aiment quand y a du sang
    opthomas posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:35 PM
    jf17 attention ici je parle du manga avec amassous juste ce SPOILER là.
    amassous posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:38 PM
    opthomas
    jf17 posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:38 PM
    opthomas je ne regarde pas l'animé, mais cet arc sera très bientôt adapté en anime
    shido posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:38 PM
    shinz0 bah oui c'est tellement mieux quand c'est censurer de partout
    opthomas posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:45 PM
    amassous T'as vu ça va tarpin de taper grave

    jf17 Je sais tkt j'ai ma crèmerie pour tout ce qui est annonce. Faut bien ça pour quelqu'un qui a vu au bas mot 435 animés
    amassous posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:46 PM
    opthomas j’ai vus la planche , je voyais Pain.
    opthomas posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:52 PM
    amassous Yep mais non ^^
    echizen posted the 07/18/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Intervention de meerus qui va se sacrifier plutot que de voir tout le monde se faire massacrer? En plus vegeta est surement déjà KO/dead vu qu’on ne voit pas sa reaction
    amassous posted the 07/18/2020 at 06:00 PM
    echizen Merus ou Beerus? Ou degun?
    shao posted the 07/18/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Mouais... bof
    mercure7 posted the 07/18/2020 at 06:17 PM
    Copie de la Régénération de Piccolo. Dommage Goku
    jf17 posted the 07/18/2020 at 06:22 PM
    amassous je me suis fais spoil la fin
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre