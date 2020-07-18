J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 950
visites since opening : 2652937
amassous > blog
Fête de la musique au Japon: ça chante du DBZ/DBGT/SUPER
On commence avec CHALA HEAD CHALA , puis du DANDAN KOKORO NO pour finir sur du GENKAI TOPPA.

C'est les chanteurs original bien sur !!!



Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/18/2020 at 10:18 AM by amassous
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre