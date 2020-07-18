J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 949
visites since opening : 2652344
amassous > blog
Des photos de la futur figurine de Goku SS3 Grandista
Photo en direct de la chine, la figurine sera dispo bientôt chez nous.





Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/18/2020 at 09:08 AM by amassous
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre