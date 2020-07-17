« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Crysis Remastered
name : Crysis Remastered
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Crytek Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
[Switch] Crysis Remastered / Trailer "Tech"


Site du jeu
PS : Prix 29,99€
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=H4n8tTlr-iM&feature=emb_logo
    thethreestrikes posted the 07/17/2020 at 12:18 PM
    Plus beau jeu qui existe sur Switch
