J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Haikyū c’est fini
Un série importante dans le JUMP encore qui fini, il va falloir de nouvelles series pour remplacer tout ça.

Fuck le demat.
    posted the 07/17/2020 at 09:13 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    rebellion posted the 07/17/2020 at 09:16 AM
    Classique mais absolument génial.
    plbs posted the 07/17/2020 at 09:33 AM
    C'est certains ? Pas de Spin-off ?
    fretide posted the 07/17/2020 at 09:35 AM
    je préfère Jeanne et Serge, mais j'ai apprécié mater ça sur g1
    serve posted the 07/17/2020 at 09:38 AM
    NONNNNNNNNNNNN
