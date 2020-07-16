accueil
Henry Cavill monte un PC
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCs-N1Eh2Z5/
tags :
pc
henry cavill
master race
all pc gamers look exactly like this
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
shinz0
,
roivas
,
opthomas
,
docbrown
posted the 07/16/2020 at 05:24 PM by
wilhelm
comments (
17
)
negan
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 05:25 PM
Pour une fois qu'il démonte pas la daronne de
Anakaris
shinz0
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 05:27 PM
Henry Cavill
fretide
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 05:35 PM
Je surkiffe ce gars et je ne le connais pas. Je dois être bizarre...
masterchief84
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 05:48 PM
Alors Superman tu as du mal a monter un PC !
madd
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:02 PM
Sûrement pour jouer à WOW.
roy001
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:03 PM
c'est un gros joueurs de world of warcraft lui
opthomas
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:05 PM
shinz0
sora78
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:10 PM
Les rideaux dégueulasses
Je suis mort cette vidéo est incroyable.
Henry Cavill qui monte un PC sur un fond de Barry White
missilegorbatchef
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:11 PM
ah j'ai bien fait de venir.. rien que pour la photo de cover avec Vladimirovitch .
docbrown
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:13 PM
Merci pour l'article...ça m'a fait du bien !
La video est génial ..en plus avec du barry white
superpanda
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:19 PM
L'est mieux en witcher
zanpa
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:20 PM
il va pouvoir bien geek
jf17
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:23 PM
madd
roy001
il y a un ester eag a son sujet dans wow
kirk
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 06:29 PM
C'est pour mieux faire tourner Total War Warhammer.
wilhelm
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
kirk
Il est d'ailleurs dans un DLC
missilegorbatchef
Et il vous fait coucou en plus
sora78
Les rideaux de grand-mère sont magnifiques, rien que pour ça et Barry White, il mérite notre respect
obi69
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:06 PM
Haha génial
apollokami
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:06 PM
Excellente vidéo. Il veut bien faire mais on voit que c'est la première fois
J'ai stressé à le voir repositionner la pompe plusieurs fois puis carrément la démonter à cause de l'écran
