J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 945
visites since opening : 2647153
amassous > blog
Couverture du tome 13 de Dragon Ball SUPER


L’illustration n’est pas trouvable encore en couleur pour l’instant.
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kr16
    posted the 07/16/2020 at 10:31 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    sentenza posted the 07/16/2020 at 11:24 AM
    On a une date de la sortie du tome 12 en France ?
    sion posted the 07/16/2020 at 11:32 AM
    les heros on un power up qui dure 5 scan le méchant il a un power up qui dure 5 tome .C'est nimp
    amassous posted the 07/16/2020 at 11:48 AM
    sentenza 4 novembre
    leonsilverburg posted the 07/16/2020 at 12:29 PM
    Elle déchire !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre