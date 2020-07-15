J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Ghost of Tsushima: début du jeu (1h de gameplay)


On peux se faire une meilleur idée avec voilà, bon visionnage
La voix du héro en japonais est celle de Zoro dans One Piece.
    posted the 07/15/2020 at 05:08 PM by amassous
    kaiserstark posted the 07/15/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Ce n'est pas le début du jeu il y a une autre vidéo avant celle-là de disponible sur la chaîne.
