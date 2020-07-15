ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[News] Uncharted début de tournage !
Le tournage d'un film Uncharted aurait déjà commencé.




Nous retrouverons Tom "Spidey" Holland dans le rôle de Nate
    sora78, minbox
    posted the 07/15/2020 at 08:53 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    ratchet posted the 07/15/2020 at 08:54 AM
    Cool qu'il passe a Spider-Man dès que possible Tom Holland.
    yanissou posted the 07/15/2020 at 08:58 AM
    Ya moyen de faire un truc de ouf, Tom Holland a la tête parfaite pour l'enfance de nate après a voir ce qu'ils vont faire.
    sora78 posted the 07/15/2020 at 09:04 AM
    Pour un film très cool, je verrai bien une ambiance film d'aventure des années 90


    Impatient de voir ça, Tom Holland et Antonio Banderas sont deux très bons acteurs.

    Soit le film est nul soit il est très fun.
    minbox posted the 07/15/2020 at 09:35 AM
    J'espère qu'ils ne vont pas se foirer...
    goldmen33 posted the 07/15/2020 at 09:39 AM
    C'est le nom du film Nate ??
    voxen posted the 07/15/2020 at 10:04 AM
    J'ai déjà vomi sur anakaris
    marcus62 posted the 07/15/2020 at 10:27 AM
    J'adore la licence vidéoludique, mais en film, je reste sceptique sur le résultat final

    Mais je suis d'accord avec yanissou, le choix de Tom Holland pour incarner Drake est très bien
    anakaris posted the 07/15/2020 at 10:27 AM
    voxen "le tournage du film a déjà commencé". Après 10 ans de tentative
