401
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
[News] Uncharted début de tournage !
Le tournage d'un film Uncharted aurait déjà commencé.
Nous retrouverons Tom "Spidey" Holland dans le rôle de Nate
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
minbox
posted the 07/15/2020 at 08:53 AM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (8)
8
)
ratchet
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 08:54 AM
Cool qu'il passe a Spider-Man dès que possible Tom Holland.
yanissou
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 08:58 AM
Ya moyen de faire un truc de ouf, Tom Holland a la tête parfaite pour l'enfance de nate après a voir ce qu'ils vont faire.
sora78
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 09:04 AM
Pour un film très cool, je verrai bien une ambiance film d'aventure des années 90
Impatient de voir ça, Tom Holland et Antonio Banderas sont deux très bons acteurs.
Soit le film est nul soit il est très fun.
minbox
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 09:35 AM
J'espère qu'ils ne vont pas se foirer...
goldmen33
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 09:39 AM
C'est le nom du film Nate ??
voxen
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 10:04 AM
J'ai déjà vomi sur
anakaris
marcus62
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 10:27 AM
J'adore la licence vidéoludique, mais en film, je reste sceptique sur le résultat final
Mais je suis d'accord avec
yanissou
, le choix de Tom Holland pour incarner Drake est très bien
anakaris
posted
the 07/15/2020 at 10:27 AM
voxen
"le tournage du film a déjà commencé". Après 10 ans de tentative
