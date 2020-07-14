« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Microsoft
102
Likers
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
nicolasgourry
118
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3234
visites since opening : 4270868
nicolasgourry > blog
Xbox Series X / Trailer "Velocity Architecture"


Xbox Games Showcase / 23 Juillet 2020 / 18 Heures


https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=1lPzqRJanpU&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    giusnake
    posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:23 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    dedad posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:28 PM
    Guisnake bon jeu toi
    bennj posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:28 PM
    Trop nul la video... Celle du cable hdmi de la PS5 elle va faire 500 000 fois plus de vu que ce truc...

    De la com rien que de la com pour prouver qu'ils ont la plus grosse tout simplement
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:31 PM
    Le 23 arrive bientôt
    birmou posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:33 PM
    dedad
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:38 PM
    more than just an SSD

    https://twitter.com/XboxSquadFr/status/1283059040197672961
    giusnake posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:40 PM
    dedad À toi aussi sur Kraken
    misterpixel posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:42 PM
    Et donc concrètement ça nous apprend quoi de plus qu'on ne sait déjà sur le papier ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre