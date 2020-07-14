accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Microsoft
official website :
https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
118
nicolasgourry
articles :
3234
visites since opening :
4270868
nicolasgourry
> blog
Xbox Series X / Trailer "Velocity Architecture"
Xbox Games Showcase / 23 Juillet 2020 / 18 Heures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=1lPzqRJanpU&feature=emb_logo
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
giusnake
posted the 07/14/2020 at 03:23 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
dedad
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:28 PM
Guisnake bon jeu toi
bennj
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:28 PM
Trop nul la video... Celle du cable hdmi de la PS5 elle va faire 500 000 fois plus de vu que ce truc...
De la com rien que de la com pour prouver qu'ils ont la plus grosse tout simplement
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:31 PM
Le 23 arrive bientôt
birmou
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:33 PM
dedad
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:38 PM
more than just an SSD
https://twitter.com/XboxSquadFr/status/1283059040197672961
giusnake
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:40 PM
dedad
À toi aussi sur Kraken
misterpixel
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 03:42 PM
Et donc concrètement ça nous apprend quoi de plus qu'on ne sait déjà sur le papier ?
De la com rien que de la com pour prouver qu'ils ont la plus grosse tout simplement
https://twitter.com/XboxSquadFr/status/1283059040197672961