Jeux Vidéo
262
name : Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
401
leblogdeshacka
[Game Pass] Yakuza Kiwami 2 se date !
Yakuza Kiwami 2 arrivera dans le Game Pass le 30 Juillet

    jamrock, gantzeur
    posted the 07/13/2020 at 03:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    gantzeur posted the 07/13/2020 at 03:11 PM
    aaaah ca c'est bon
    gunstarred posted the 07/13/2020 at 03:13 PM
    Je serais toujours déçu du manque de traduction fr. (J'ai adoré le 1er)
    voxen posted the 07/13/2020 at 03:16 PM
    gantzeur tu peux me dire si Kiwami c'est proche du Zéro ? J'aime bien mais j'ai vraiment du mal avec les dialogues interminables à lire...
    gantzeur posted the 07/13/2020 at 03:20 PM
    voxen Kiwami 1 c'est comme le 0 , Kiwami 2 c'est comme le 6 pour le moteur , pour les dialogue c'est tous les Yakuza du coup si t'a pas accorcher au 0 ben tu va pas aimer les autres je pense , pour moi le 0 et le 2 sont les meilleurs avec le 1 sur PS2
