jenicris > blog
leak: 3 videos de gameplay de Ghost of Tsushima en off-screen
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/677830926?t=0h0m3s

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/677844195?t=0h0m1s

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/677838901?t=0h0m1s

On peut pas intégrer les vidéos Twitch j'ai l'impression.

https://www.resetera.com/threads/ghost-of-tsushima-leaked-gameplay-footage-off-screen.246730/
    posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:35 AM by jenicris
    comments (19)
    yukilin posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:42 AM
    J'aurais le jeu dans deux jours, je vais éviter de regarder trop de choses.
    kurosama posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:44 AM
    C'est magnifque!
    sonilka posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:44 AM
    On est le 13 et pas le moindre test. Pour TLoU pourtant plus attendu les tests étaient tombé une semaine avant sa sortie. C'est bizarre de changer de règle d'un jeu à l'autre.

    Sinon sympa le cheval. Il saute haut. Très haut non sérieusement c'est quoi cette blague
    gantzeur posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:49 AM
    sonilka c'est demain les tests
    gwadalba posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:51 AM
    Wtf la phase avec l'ours
    Sinon l'ambiance du jeu est tellement stylé
    churos45 posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:53 AM
    galcian posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:53 AM
    Bordel mais ce jeu est une catastrophe
    sonilka posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:56 AM
    Mais qu'est ce que c'est que cette physique ? Je sens qu'il va y avoir des trucs bien fendards à faire avec ca.

    gantzeur
    churos45 posted the 07/13/2020 at 07:57 AM
    Vidéo de combat plus intéressante : https://youtu.be/vIogIjhfoaw
    shockadelica posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:10 AM
    Je le trouve plutôt jolie mais ça a l'air tellement chiant a jouer
    jenicris posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:11 AM
    octobar ça fonctionne encore sur le lien de Resetera
    gantzeur posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:14 AM
    ca a l'air plus proche d'un shadow of mordor que d'un AC comme je le pensais , cependant les combats au Katana en Duel ont l'air vraiment classe après ca invente pas l'eau chaude mais si l'open world propose des secrets , lieux , perso intéressant ca peut être sympa , dommage pour les démembrement, alors que TLOU 2 chez Sony c'est open bar , j'aurais voulu voir des bras ou des jambes volés , on est dans un jeu de samurai merde .
    alucardk posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:15 AM
    Assass'sin creed version Japon quoi ...
    octobar posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:20 AM
    jenicris yes j'ai vu du coup

    Du coup je suis pas très emballé, autant sur la vidéo de Churos45 ça fait métrisé côté gameplay, autant sur les vidéo twitch c'est brouillon et complètement pété de partout. surtout contre les ours où tu balances des coups de katana dans l'air comme un gogole ça tranche dans le tas sans réelle sensation d'impact.. Assez grossier quoi. Et puis ces marquages rouges c'était pas nécessaire non plus... On sent le jeu casualisé de partout en fait.
    kaiserstark posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:22 AM
    gantzeur Les démembrements et la décapitation sont bien présents mais ne sont réalisable qu'avec des coups plus puissants apparement. D'allieur on voit un mongol pedre son bras dans le state of play.

    jenicris Les impressions d'une personne sur Era qui a le jeu et y joue depuis 7,8 heures :

    Starts fairly easy, but as you go on it definitely gets more difficult, plus im playing on Normal, so id imagine Hard would give you guys enough of a challenge, its really all about timing though. An at first i was worried playing the prologue that the combat was going to be bare bones like that, but once you finish the prologue an the real game starts, theres so many different techniques an things you can learn, which adds alot of variet to the combat, riding a hose then jumping off it to assassinate ppl is so badass, can also throw multiple kunai, shit is sick, 4 different sword styles which all have there own pros an cons, like the water style is great against Shielded opponents, you also have arrows, paper bombs, which help mix it up, im enjoying the combat man, i was expecting this game to score low 7's but this shit definitely has to be mid 80s or better man.

    Story is good, playing in Japanese, you have to go around the island protecting an freeing ppl from the Enemy, the quest an stories you can feel the characters anguish over certain events that happens, plus they have these quest called mythical tales, basically there really cool missions of Legend Stories, for example there was one about the fastest samurai in the land that mastered some insanely fast sword technique, i wont get into detail as to not spoil it but man i loved that mission, shit was so epic, the Mythical missions normally gives you new techniques or cool armor an shit.
    mrvince posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:24 AM
    Mouais a voir. L'ambiance a l'air vraiment bien mais pour le reste... Ca sent le déjà joué a plein nez.
    voxen posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:25 AM
    gantzeur regarde à partir de 12min10 c'est clairement du AC

    https://youtu.be/y55coA4tgHw
    jenicris posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:29 AM
    kaiserstark donc en gros difficulté qui monte crescendo après le prologue, bonne histoire avec des quêtes vraiment chouettes. Les armes ont l'air cool également, idem pour les techniques.

    Ca donne envie.
    leonr4 posted the 07/13/2020 at 08:33 AM
    Excellent le passage avec l'ours
