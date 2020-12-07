profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
fretide
1
Like
Likers
fretide
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 19521
fretide > blog
Votre perso féminin préféré?
Qui est votre perso feminin préféré ever dans un jeu vidéo? Lara Croft grande gagnante?

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:27 PM by fretide
    comments (23)
    edarn posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:28 PM
    Lara Croft
    shinz0 posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:29 PM
    Claire Redfield

    Mais j'adore Ellie aussi
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:30 PM
    Lara croft !
    yoyobzh posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:31 PM
    boy georges
    kraken posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Naja salaheem dans FFXI
    walterwhite posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Abby
    gantzeur posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Aphrodite dans God of War 3
    dalbog posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:33 PM
    Ellie
    thelastone posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:33 PM
    Hornet, hollow knight
    hatefield posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:34 PM
    Lara Croft depuis 1996, mais j'ai aussi un gros faible pour Lightning de FF13.
    gemini posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:34 PM
    2B ^^
    mrvince posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:35 PM
    Dernièrement j'ai adoré Abby
    arngrim posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Tifa ou Lenneth Valkyrie.
    madd posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:37 PM
    La femme dans cuisine dans Saint Row 4.





    Sinon The Boss et Aloy.
    shinlao posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:38 PM
    Catherine
    ostream posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:38 PM
    Yennefer de Vengerberg
    stardustx posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:39 PM
    Aya Brea
    wu posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:40 PM
    Zelda
    fausst posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:40 PM
    Samus Aran
    kraken posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:40 PM
    Aika de skies of arcadia, Alice de shadow hearts et Kos-Mos et Shion de Xenosaga sont aussi des gros kiff.
    delete9 posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:40 PM
    ellie et abby
    shincloud posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Red de Transistor
    51love posted the 07/12/2020 at 02:46 PM
    Elehayym Van Houten

    La comme ça sans réfléchir direct je pense à elle.

    Et maintenant que j'ai réfléchi 2min en fait ouais, c'est elle et de très très loin
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre