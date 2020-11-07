J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Actuellement au Japon
Une expo sur Michael Jackson au FUJIFILM SQUARE de Tokyo et c'est gratuit en plus

Ci-dessous des publicités trouvable dans les rues de Tokyo










Il n'y aura jamais de nouveau Michael Jackson
    opthomas
    posted the 07/11/2020 at 06:14 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    whiteweedow25 posted the 07/11/2020 at 06:19 PM
    Meilleur chanteur noir et blanc de tout les temps
    axlenz posted the 07/11/2020 at 07:07 PM
    HS : Mais quelqu'un connaît la vrai raison pour laquelle il aurait changé de couleur de peau ? Askip il était atteint du Vitilgo
    amassous posted the 07/11/2020 at 07:14 PM
    axlenz C’est 100% officiel frère
    opthomas posted the 07/11/2020 at 07:16 PM
    axlenz amassous En faite c'est Vitiligo plus le fait qu'il voulait pas ressembler à son père.
    ritalix posted the 07/11/2020 at 07:36 PM
    whiteweedow25 meilleur chanteur gris de tous les temps
    axlenz posted the 07/11/2020 at 07:37 PM
    amassous Ah je vois! J'avais jamais vu cette tof! Cimer

    ritalix
    nmariodk posted the 07/11/2020 at 07:38 PM
    et la Frontière est fermé aussi ta pas dit ...
