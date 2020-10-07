profile
shanks
158
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1125
visites since opening : 2645137
shanks > blog
all
Une deuxième jaquette PS5
Jeux Video


Passe mieux qu'avec Spider-Man tiens.

Bon le jeu par contre ...
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/10/2020 at 11:03 PM by shanks
    comments (3)
    lion93 posted the 07/10/2020 at 11:04 PM
    GodFail
    windrunner posted the 07/10/2020 at 11:05 PM
    ha c'est le jeu avec le Rap US de la conf SOny.
    kratoszeus posted the 07/10/2020 at 11:06 PM
    Serieux je comprends pas la polémique avec des jaquette, c est d'un ridicule total.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre