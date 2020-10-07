« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Crysis Remastered
0
Likers
name : Crysis Remastered
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Crytek Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
118
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3229
visites since opening : 4257568
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Crysis Remastered confirmé pour le 23 Juillet 2020
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/10/2020 at 05:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    xenofamicom posted the 07/10/2020 at 05:39 PM
    En fait le trailer bien naze c'était la version Switch et elle est déjà prête??
    newtechnix posted the 07/10/2020 at 06:02 PM
    Un peu flou tout cela non?
    isora posted the 07/10/2020 at 06:26 PM
    La version Switch avant les autres ?
    bennj posted the 07/10/2020 at 06:40 PM
    newtechnix tu veux dire la version youtube ultra compressée en 720p ?
    kinectical posted the 07/10/2020 at 06:41 PM
    bennj ouais bah justement cette vidéo a une meilleure résolution que la version switch
    bennj posted the 07/10/2020 at 06:43 PM
    kinectical
    darkwii posted the 07/10/2020 at 06:45 PM
    Déjà fait sur pc. Par contre je vais me prendre bioshock sur switch je les ai jamais fait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre