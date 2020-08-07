Il est vrai que ceux qui n'obéissent pas aux ordres sont des moins que rien mais ceux qui abandonnent leurs amis sont encore pire
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
axlenz
19
Likes
Likers
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 166
visites since opening : 327583
axlenz > blog
all
[NSO] : Donkey Kong Country - Cheat Codes by Nintendo
Nintendor
Voilà

Naruto is Bae
    tags : nso
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/08/2020 at 02:22 AM by axlenz
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre