J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 931
visites since opening : 2614893
amassous > blog
Pendant ce temps au Japon
Ça fait du camping dans la maison à Goku, normal.

Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/05/2020 at 10:20 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 07/05/2020 at 10:21 AM
    C'est où qu'on commande ça ? :
    faremis posted the 07/05/2020 at 10:26 AM
    J'ai les mêmes petites boîtes marrons, elles viennent de chez Ikea.
    amassous posted the 07/05/2020 at 10:27 AM
    faremis Ouais mais t'a pas la maison à Goku.
    axlenz Je trouve pas de lien , mais c'est trouvable qu'au Japon à mon avis.
    ravyxxs posted the 07/05/2020 at 11:10 AM
    Lourd !!

    Kevisiano
    orichimarugin posted the 07/05/2020 at 11:56 AM
    bon délire ahiii ah ouais le top
    potion2swag posted the 07/05/2020 at 12:11 PM
    Le délire des capsules dans DB
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre