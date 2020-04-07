accueil
profile
sussudio
sussudio
> blog
Ce trailer est tellement puissant
Je crois que pour le moment ca reste un de mes trailers favoris. L'ambiance cold wave sur fond de New Order, la voix du narrateur et le thème abordé (l'importance de la langue) font de ce trailer une pépite
posted the 07/04/2020 at 09:30 PM by
sussudio
comments (
12
)
raioh
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:35 PM
Y a tout le jeu dedans
smashfan
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:37 PM
le plus puissant c'est nuclear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Krc1t4HU8GI
jf17
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:44 PM
On aura peut être un jour un MGS V Directory cut
kroseur
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:47 PM
Tellement bon les mgs, j'espère qu'un jour hideo kojima pourra nous en repondre un
modsoul
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:48 PM
Alors les trailer était bon mais l'histoire en elle même était en dessous des autres MGS pas assez marquante et profonde.
Pourtant t'avais moyen de faire un truc de dingue.
Par contre l'intro était folle et le gameplay était bon
axlenz
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:53 PM
j'avoue...
Le trailer de Botw m'a assez fait bande aussi
akiru
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 09:56 PM
modsoul
elle est ultra profonde.
kinectical
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 10:03 PM
Le trailer est puissant le jeu en lui même étais tellement fade ...merci d'avoir choisi du open world ....vraiment dégoûter
altendorf
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 10:10 PM
Et à ce jour, PERSONNE n'a fait mieux niveau gameplay infiltration.
kinectical
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 10:18 PM
altendorf
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAJAJAHAJAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJHDKDHROSHDKAHAKDHSJHSJDJ....oui oui
altendorf
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 10:27 PM
kinectical
akinen
posted
the 07/04/2020 at 10:37 PM
J'ai fais la totalité du jeu en kidnappant 100% de tous les êtres du jeu dans toutes les missions y comprit toutes les secondaires en y prenant un pied total.
Je préfère largement la gameplay infiltration de tlou2. Organique, fluide et répondant au doigt et à l'œil même quand t'es decouvert
bold
