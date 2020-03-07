J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Pendant ce temps au Japon



Ça prépare son armée de robot au calme.
    posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:29 PM by amassous
    comments (14)
    arquion posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:31 PM
    Ils sont prêt pour affronter les Kaiju
    playstation2008 posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:34 PM
    Tout se passe comme prévu !!
    altendorf posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:34 PM
    GUNDAM ARMY
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:36 PM
    Gundam , ca doit être quelque chose de le voir en live.
    escobar posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:41 PM
    Énorme
    akiru posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:41 PM
    "A weapon to surpass Metal Gear..."
    serve posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:42 PM
    Ils sont tellement chaud au Japon
    thethreestrikes posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Le RX-78-2 ils vont le refaire combien de fois serieux ? Ils l'avaient deja mis dans le parc de Tokyo, pourquoi ils le refont ?

    Sinon y a le Gundam Unicorn en taille réelle aussi. Assez stylé quand il passe en mode Unicorn

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCQsvfaWGiM
    randyofmana posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:46 PM
    C'est celui d'Odaiba qu'ils déplacent (reconstruit) à Yokohama, c'est ça ?
    octobar posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:50 PM
    qu'ils foutent des tunes dans l'anti-sismique et la contruction d'une digue anti-tsunamis ces guignols.
    raioh posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:52 PM
    Octobar : Je pense que tu as aucune leçon a donné à ce pays en terme de technologie pour éviter les tremblements de terre mon mignon
    amassous posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:55 PM
    octobar Porte pas les yeux toi.
    serve Ça rigole zéro avec les méchas.
    amassous posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:56 PM
    randyofmana Je sais pas
    natedrake posted the 07/03/2020 at 02:07 PM
    J'espère y retourner un jour.
