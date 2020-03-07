« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Une annonce ou juste faire "jolie" ?


https://www.instagram.com/p/CCFPVO-l54Z/?utm_source=ig_embed
    posted the 07/03/2020 at 12:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    galcian posted the 07/03/2020 at 12:45 PM
    Joueur normal : Sympa le calendrier.
    Joueur Nintendo : Annonce trailer BOTW2 avec démo et date de sortie le 7 juillet OMG.
    altendorf posted the 07/03/2020 at 12:47 PM
    Juste pour faire jolie, Nintendo fait ce genre de truc chaque mois ^^
    galcian posted the 07/03/2020 at 12:55 PM
    Les annonces Nintendo vont arriver de toute façon y'a plus rien après Mario paper.
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:05 PM
    Les japonais... toujours à hyper pour rien :/
    coco98bis posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:08 PM
    Non ils font ça tous les mois avec une licence différente, ils ont fait ça avec une tête de Pikachu il y a quelques mois.
    famimax posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:08 PM
    nicolasgourry

    [img=600]https://scontent-cdt1-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/e35/106400355_904241143390537_8232024991633630869_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-cdt1-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=101&_nc_ohc=ewiqT3leY3EAX_T3rV9&oh=84db3ec5520e953392efb2ef37c52dbc&oe=5F277869[/img]
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:09 PM
    famimax Merci.
    derno posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:12 PM
    c'était yoshi le mois dernier, ça ne veut rien dire.
    famimax posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:15 PM
    derno Et ils avaient annoncé quoi ?
    famimax posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:17 PM
    derno Ah oui ils comptent les mois Je captait pas le chiffre
    populus posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:20 PM
    Nintendo se bougerait enfin le cul ?
    shinz0 posted the 07/03/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Non c'est juste un 7 pour le 7ème mois de l'année donc juillet
