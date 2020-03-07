[pos=centre]
Personne ne parle de la plongée ?
La mise à jour est disponible pour Animal Crossing, au programme: Nage, plongée et de nouveaux item ainsi qu'un nouveau PNJ !

Voilà c'était Marie, je vous souhaite une bonne journée.
Ratchet. - Animal Crossing.
    posted the 07/03/2020 at 10:25 AM by ratchet
    gally099 posted the 07/03/2020 at 10:30 AM
    Si ma petite soeur !
    minbox posted the 07/03/2020 at 10:35 AM
    mikazaki posted the 07/03/2020 at 10:49 AM
    potion2swag posted the 07/03/2020 at 11:04 AM
    C'est vraiment naze. Tu nages à deux à l'heure, et ça apporte juste un truc de plus a collecter.
