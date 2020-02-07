accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
48
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
aiolia081
,
trungz
,
eldren
,
sphinx
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
rebellion
,
onirinku
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
oloman334
,
nduvel
,
sid
,
linuxclan
,
minx
,
jeuxvideo2
,
opthomas
,
rayjin
,
jerome2000
,
redmi31
,
jeuxvideohc
,
mamydupuis
,
jesjodion
,
marsevrard
,
tynokarts
,
shanks
,
pierrehughes
,
armandlevas
,
rochtrude
,
trislagace
,
fablavoie
,
kurosama
,
dbrock
,
rachidd
,
siil
,
benji54
,
jeuxmobile
,
espion
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
seoseo
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
emmanue
name :
Ubisoft
official website :
http://www.ubisoft.fr
profile
118
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
jisngo
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3214
visites since opening :
4232619
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PC/PS4/XOne] Hyper Scape / Trailer
C'est un FPS/Battle-Royale en free-to-play.
Site officiel
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/02/2020 at 06:48 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
altendorf
posted
the 07/02/2020 at 07:16 PM
Ubisoft l’opportuniste qui va se casser les dents. J’ai regardé un stream rapidement, c’est hyper brouillon. On comprend rien au gameplay.
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/02/2020 at 07:27 PM
Tant qu'on y jouera pas on saura pas, combien ont critiqué fortnite au début? en disant c'est quoi ce jeu où on se parachute dans un champ? wait and see.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo