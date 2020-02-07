« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
official website : http://www.ubisoft.fr
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 3214
visites since opening : 4232619
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/XOne] Hyper Scape / Trailer






C'est un FPS/Battle-Royale en free-to-play.


Site officiel
    posted the 07/02/2020 at 06:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    altendorf posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Ubisoft l’opportuniste qui va se casser les dents. J’ai regardé un stream rapidement, c’est hyper brouillon. On comprend rien au gameplay.
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/02/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Tant qu'on y jouera pas on saura pas, combien ont critiqué fortnite au début? en disant c'est quoi ce jeu où on se parachute dans un champ? wait and see.
