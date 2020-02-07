« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Arkane Studios
name : Arkane Studios
official website : http://www.arkane-studios.com/
Arkane Studios / 19 H / Live / Interview


Les développeurs de la licence Dishonored
Développeur du futur Deathloop, une exclusivité PC et PlayStation 5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4z1wpMVJNU
    posted the 07/02/2020 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    bennj posted the 07/02/2020 at 05:21 PM
    L'exclusivité de Deathloop est temporaire sur console
