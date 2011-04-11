profile
Sonic Generations
9
Likes
Likers
name : Sonic Generations
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 11/04/2011
us release date : 11/01/2011
japanese release date : 12/01/2011
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gunstarred
33
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 528
visites since opening : 593232
gunstarred > blog
all
Sonic Generations à 1€ sur Steam


Sonic Generations Collection est à 1€ sur Steam, promotion disponible jusqu'au 9 juillet.

- https://store.steampowered.com/app/71340/Sonic_Generations_Collection/

Steam - https://store.steampowered.com/app/71340/Sonic_Generations_Collection/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:22 PM by gunstarred
    comments (1)
    5120x2880 posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:37 PM
    Je l'ai refait il y a pas longtemps, super jeu mais le classement en ligne ne fonctionne plus pour le time trial, du coup un succès est bloqué. À noter qu'il y a une chiée de mods pouvant tripler la durée de vie du titre.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre