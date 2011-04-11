accueil
Gunstar
name :
Sonic Generations
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
plates-formes
european release date :
11/04/2011
us release date :
11/01/2011
japanese release date :
12/01/2011
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Sonic Generations à 1€ sur Steam
Sonic Generations Collection
est à 1€ sur Steam, promotion disponible jusqu'au 9 juillet.
-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/71340/Sonic_Generations_Collection/
Steam
-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/71340/Sonic_Generations_Collection/
posted the 07/01/2020 at 12:22 PM by gunstarred
gunstarred
comments (1)
1
)
5120x2880
posted
the 07/01/2020 at 12:37 PM
Je l'ai refait il y a pas longtemps, super jeu mais le classement en ligne ne fonctionne plus pour le time trial, du coup un succès est bloqué. À noter qu'il y a une chiée de mods pouvant tripler la durée de vie du titre.
