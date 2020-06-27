profile
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 annoncé sur Switch
Apres les deux premiers opus et le spin-off Gunvolt Chronicles : Luminous Avenger iX, voici qu'Inti Create annonce Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (ou Armed Blue Gunvolt 3 Gibs au Japon) avec l'arrivée d'un nouveau perso, Kirin.



https://gamergen.com/actualites/azure-striker-gunvolt-3-keiji-inafune-et-inti-creates-annoncent-suite-switch-nouvelle-heroine-313526-1
    posted the 06/27/2020 at 09:02 AM by guiguif
    akinen posted the 06/27/2020 at 09:40 AM
    Impressionnant
    gally099 posted the 06/27/2020 at 09:48 AM
    j'avais bcp aimé le premier, le 2ème m'avait bcp déçu.
    shao posted the 06/27/2020 at 09:48 AM
    Tain, j'ai toujours eu du mal avec la j-pop (je trouve ça trop niais) mais j'adore les jeux d'action en 2D du genre.
    amorphe posted the 06/27/2020 at 09:52 AM
    lol cette serie, je suis mort 3000 fois à la fin du 2, j'ai laissé tombé
    Quelle idée de mettre tous les boss les uns àpres les autres sans possibilité de se soigner.
    gally099 posted the 06/27/2020 at 09:53 AM
    On sait combien de niveaux(environnement différent) par perso il y aura ?
    alucardk posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:11 AM
    digne successeur à Megaman X.
    zephon posted the 06/27/2020 at 10:42 AM
    amorphe c'est repris des megaman (ce que je détesté déjà d'ailleurs)
