Cyberpunk 2077 : 15 minutes de gameplay



Encore du gameplay
.
    posted the 06/25/2020 at 05:21 PM by neptonic
    comments (8)
    leoptymus posted the 06/25/2020 at 05:28 PM
    neptonic posted the 06/25/2020 at 05:33 PM
    De nuit c'est vraiment impressionnant
    midomashakil posted the 06/25/2020 at 05:53 PM
    pourquoi jamais il montre les version console
    comme witcher 3 montré avant la sortie de quelque jours
    wilhelm posted the 06/25/2020 at 06:08 PM
    Que c'est d'un chiant... et commencer le gameplay avec un fist fight de Kindgom Deliverance à peine mieux animé, pas certain que ce soit la meilleure idée. Je vois mal ce qui fait tant rêver les gens...
    fenek posted the 06/25/2020 at 06:19 PM
    Ca en VR ce serait le feu!
    parazyt6425 posted the 06/25/2020 at 06:20 PM
    L'ambiance est cool mais sérieux, le gameplay....
    mikazaki posted the 06/25/2020 at 06:32 PM
    Ces vraiment ouf en mouvement je m'en lasse pas
    aros posted the 06/25/2020 at 06:37 PM
    Ouais, eh ben c'est pas ouf-ouf...
