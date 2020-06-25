profile
Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
3
name : Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : sport
other versions : PC -
shido
9
shido
Captain Tsubasa rise of new champion. L 'Argentine au rapport !


très classe diaz
Bandai Namco - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=atL381ZJQnk
    tags : captain bandai
    posted the 06/25/2020 at 02:22 PM by shido
    comments (2)
    kujotaro posted the 06/25/2020 at 02:30 PM
    Ça deboite. Vivement
    kirasama87 posted the 06/25/2020 at 02:49 PM
    Enorme
