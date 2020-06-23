« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Rappel : New Game+ Expo / 17H



(Bande annonce de l’événement)

New Game+ Expo est à 17 heures sur Twitch


Site officiel
    posted the 06/23/2020 at 12:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    xenofamicom posted the 06/23/2020 at 12:46 PM
    J'espère le reveal de KOF XV et quelques annonces sympas côté Sega/Atlus.
    shanks posted the 06/23/2020 at 12:50 PM
    toujours les jours où faut pas...
    je risque d'en faire la majorité demain matin sur la home.
    wickette posted the 06/23/2020 at 12:58 PM
    J'espère des JRPG et de jolies surprises.
    shinz0 posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:01 PM
    Les mendiants pour Persona 5 sur Switch venez y a ATLUS les gars
    shambala93 posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:03 PM
    shinz0
    Je veux bien ! Dernier espoir ahah
    venomsnake posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:09 PM
    shin megami tensei ou persona 4 golden sur PS4/PS5 j'espere
    altendorf posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:17 PM
    On va surtout avoir du nouveau sur Shin Megami Tensei V pour la Switch ^^
    guiguif posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:17 PM
    Une des confs qui me fait le plus d'oeil
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:22 PM
    shinz0 j'espère surtout un nouveau trailer pour No More Heroes III du coté de la Switch.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:35 PM
    Il y a du beau logo, maintenant reste à voir les jeux qui sont derrière.
    jenicris posted the 06/23/2020 at 01:51 PM
    Curieux de voir ça.
    joker54 posted the 06/23/2020 at 02:00 PM
    venomsnake Persona 5 Scramble et c'est tout

    J'espère quand même + mais connaissant ATLUS...
    alucard13 posted the 06/23/2020 at 02:42 PM
    KOF XV ! KOF XV ! KOF XV ! je croise les doigts
