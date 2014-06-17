« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Megadimension Neptunia VII
name : Megadimension Neptunia VII
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Idea Factory
developer : Compile Heart
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
[Switch] Megadimension Neptunia VII / Date


Développeur : Idea Factory / Compile Heart
Genre : RPG
Disponible sur PC/PS4
Prévu sur Switch
Date de sortie : 28 Juillet 2020
Langue : Anglais


Steam
Source : eShop
    posted the 06/22/2020 at 10:25 PM by nicolasgourry
