kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Tout est dans le titre.

Vous connaissez le concept
    posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:38 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    rbz posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:41 PM
    sur xenoblade chronicle (100h) je vais bientôt me lancer dans futur connected
    neoaxle posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:43 PM
    Pokémon Or Heart Gold, cela faisait un bon moment.
    Sinon les Forza Horizon côté jeu de bagnoles.
    ioop posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:45 PM
    TLOU2 évidemment ^^
    jenicris posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:45 PM
    The Last of Us Part II
    shinz0 posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:49 PM
    Spider-Man, fini et platiné
    The Last of Us Part II
    leoptymus posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:50 PM
    alyx
    killia posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:54 PM
    TLOU2 et Burnout Paradise sur Switch

    9h sur l'un et 1h sur l'autre
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:54 PM
    last of us 2, déjà 14h de jeu ça va vite
    J'ai essayé de tout récupérer pour le 100% sur une partie mais j'ai pas réussi, je ferai un new game + donc.
    beji posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:54 PM
    Senkei densetsu/mystic quest
