kevisiano
articles :
247
visites since opening :
422043
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Tout est dans le titre.
Vous connaissez le concept
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:38 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
9
)
rbz
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:41 PM
sur xenoblade chronicle (100h) je vais bientôt me lancer dans futur connected
neoaxle
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:43 PM
Pokémon Or Heart Gold, cela faisait un bon moment.
Sinon les Forza Horizon côté jeu de bagnoles.
ioop
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:45 PM
TLOU2 évidemment ^^
jenicris
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:45 PM
The Last of Us Part II
shinz0
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:49 PM
Spider-Man, fini et platiné
The Last of Us Part II
leoptymus
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:50 PM
alyx
killia
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:54 PM
TLOU2 et Burnout Paradise sur Switch
9h sur l'un et 1h sur l'autre
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:54 PM
last of us 2, déjà 14h de jeu ça va vite
J'ai essayé de tout récupérer pour le 100% sur une partie mais j'ai pas réussi, je ferai un new game + donc.
beji
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 05:54 PM
Senkei densetsu/mystic quest
