The Last of Us : Partie II
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-infiltration
european release date : 06/19/2020
guiguif
The Last of Us 2: Une Nendoroid Ellie

Sortie prévue en Novembre






et comme d'hab c'ets toujours marrant de comparer les versions Nendo avec les version Lidle POP

    posted the 06/21/2020 at 04:47 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    kaosium posted the 06/21/2020 at 04:49 PM
    J'aime bien les Nendoroide mais c'est trop cher .
    foxstep posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:01 PM
    Sympa
    torotoro59 posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:03 PM
    Il y a même sam porter et Cliff de death stranding, et yennefer également
    losz posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:07 PM
    Le prix est différent aussi, normal que la qualité soit meilleur, après dans les deux cas c'est très moche.
    mrvince posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:10 PM
    Qu'est ce que c'est moche ces trucs...
    fearjc posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:10 PM
    et ça sort où tout ça ?
    vous avez un site officiel regroupant ce genre de figures ? tx
    wolfheart posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:10 PM
    Les pop c est vraiment tout naze comme truc...
    kibix posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:13 PM
    la figurines est belle, comme toujours avec eux. La pop en revanche... disons qu'il faut aimer le style ^^'
    sonilka posted the 06/21/2020 at 05:43 PM
    fearjc pour les Nendoroid tu as le site officiel ou ils listent toutes leurs figurines. Et pour acheter, y a pas mal de boutiques sur le net.
