accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
66
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
windrunner
,
altendorf
,
kenpokan
,
jisngo
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
tuni
,
korou
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1089
visites since opening :
1943448
jenicris
> blog
Gotham Knights et Suicide Squad déposés par WB
Jeu de WB Montreal?
https://www.resetera.com/threads/gotham-knights-batman-domain-registered-by-wb.232150/
Jeu de Rocksteady ?
https://www.whois.com/whois/suicidesquadgame.com
https://www.resetera.com/threads/warner-bros-registers-domain-for-suicide-squad-game.232123/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/21/2020 at 08:23 AM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 08:43 AM
Gotham Knights = WB Games Montréal
Suicide Squad = Rocksteady Studios
voxen
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 08:45 AM
J'en parlais avec
nobleswan
la semaine dernière, on avait vu juste, insiders du dimanche
coopper
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 08:55 AM
Je dirais sortie Été 2021 pour Suicide Squad (pour coïncider avec la sortie du nouveau film).
foxstep
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 08:56 AM
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 09:02 AM
Vivement le Gotham Knight en novembre
populus
posted
the 06/21/2020 at 10:20 AM
Ce qui coïncide avec les rumeurs sur le fait que le prochain Batman ne porterait pas le titre Arkham.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Suicide Squad = Rocksteady Studios