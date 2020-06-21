profile
Gotham Knights et Suicide Squad déposés par WB
Jeu de WB Montreal?



https://www.resetera.com/threads/gotham-knights-batman-domain-registered-by-wb.232150/

Jeu de Rocksteady ?



https://www.whois.com/whois/suicidesquadgame.com

https://www.resetera.com/threads/warner-bros-registers-domain-for-suicide-squad-game.232123/
    shinz0 posted the 06/21/2020 at 08:43 AM
    Gotham Knights = WB Games Montréal
    Suicide Squad = Rocksteady Studios
    voxen posted the 06/21/2020 at 08:45 AM
    J'en parlais avec nobleswan la semaine dernière, on avait vu juste, insiders du dimanche
    coopper posted the 06/21/2020 at 08:55 AM
    Je dirais sortie Été 2021 pour Suicide Squad (pour coïncider avec la sortie du nouveau film).
    foxstep posted the 06/21/2020 at 08:56 AM
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/21/2020 at 09:02 AM
    Vivement le Gotham Knight en novembre
    populus posted the 06/21/2020 at 10:20 AM
    Ce qui coïncide avec les rumeurs sur le fait que le prochain Batman ne porterait pas le titre Arkham.
