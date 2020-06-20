« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
[Rumeur] Astérix & Obélix XXL : Remaster ?


(La version PS2 -2003-)



JVC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMnsZwlA2w0&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:01 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    furtifdor posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:10 PM
    J'avais aimé le prmeier opus à l'époque, beaucoup moin le deuxieme (deja en remaster je crois) a voir si c'est pas trop cher!
    missilegorbatchef posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:29 PM
    romastered ? ça se passe dans les Carpates ?
    l
    le seul Asterix que j'aimerais bien revoir :
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly805QC2BuY&feature=emb_title
    negan posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:39 PM
    Vu la merde du 2 non merci
    jf17 posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:46 PM
    missilegorbatchef j'avais kiffe la version arcade
