J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
One Piece et Digimion les animés de retour le 28 Juin
Annonce officiel de la TOE,I toujours rien pour Dragon Ball SUPER.




ajouter une source - https://twitter.com/ToeiAnimation/status/1273827910361640966?s=20
    posted the 06/19/2020 at 07:05 PM by amassous
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/19/2020 at 07:06 PM
    Je le savais deja.
    liberty posted the 06/19/2020 at 07:17 PM
    darkxehanort94 ah et bien attend amassous va te demander pardon alors. Il n'aurait pas pris de son temps pour écrire cette article si il savait que tu le savais déja.

    wickette posted the 06/19/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Nice...pour digimon le début est un peu rush je trouve on a l’impression qu’ils veulent à tout prix mettre toues les digivolution et persos dans les premiers épisodes
