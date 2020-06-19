accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
One Piece et Digimion les animés de retour le 28 Juin
Annonce officiel de la TOE,I toujours rien pour Dragon Ball SUPER.
-
https://twitter.com/ToeiAnimation/status/1273827910361640966?s=20
posted the 06/19/2020 at 07:05 PM by
amassous
comments (
3
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/19/2020 at 07:06 PM
Je le savais deja.
liberty
posted
the 06/19/2020 at 07:17 PM
darkxehanort94
ah et bien attend
amassous
va te demander pardon alors. Il n'aurait pas pris de son temps pour écrire cette article si il savait que tu le savais déja.
wickette
posted
the 06/19/2020 at 07:27 PM
Nice...pour digimon le début est un peu rush je trouve on a l'impression qu'ils veulent à tout prix mettre toues les digivolution et persos dans les premiers épisodes
