J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 914
visites since opening : 2580302
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER en couverture du V-JUMP


Le scan en français arrive demain
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/18/2020 at 04:39 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    shiroyashagin posted the 06/18/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Vivement la suite
    furtifdor posted the 06/18/2020 at 04:57 PM
    Bof, ya une ou deux idées sympa, mais je trouve la mise en scene et le découpage des cases vraiment pas dingue!
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/18/2020 at 04:58 PM
    DB c'est la vie, DBS c'est la loose.
    shiroyashagin posted the 06/18/2020 at 05:02 PM
    Moi je ne lis meme pas DBS pour son scenario c'est juste parceque ca cogne bien fort
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre