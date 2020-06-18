profile
Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
3
Likes
Likers
name : Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : sport
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
shido
9
Likes
Likers
shido
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 85
visites since opening : 53731
shido > blog
all
Captain Tsubasa RONC. Nouveau trailer
Namco Bandai - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=N9U14RdMZv8
    tags : captain bandai
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/18/2020 at 07:45 AM by shido
    comments (1)
    gemini posted the 06/18/2020 at 08:00 AM
    Je l'attends avec impatience
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre