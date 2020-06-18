« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Nippon Ichi Software
10
Likes
Likers
name : Nippon Ichi Software
official website : http://www.nippon1.co.jp/index.html
profile
nicolasgourry
118
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3189
visites since opening : 4186560
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Mad Rat Dead / Trailer





Genre : Rythme/Action
Prévu sur PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 29 Octobre 2020 (Japon)

Le jeu est dirigé par Yu Mizokami (designer de Yomawari).


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=19&v=7fSczV8U4sI&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/18/2020 at 06:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    e3ologue posted the 06/18/2020 at 07:41 AM
    L'univers et la musique sont plutot cool, mais pas fan des mélange action rythme
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre