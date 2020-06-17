Escobar All Day EveryDay
Des fonds d'écran magnifique de Ghost of Tsushima
Jeux Video




Absolument magnifique
Il y a aussi des fonds d'écran de Horizon 2 etc

Ils sont fait par takashi okazaki
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/explore/playstation-wallpapers/#horizonforbiddenwest
    posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:00 PM by escobar
    comments (15)
    faremis posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:02 PM
    Il faudrait revoir la taille des images par contre.
    octobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:02 PM
    moué
    escobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:02 PM
    faremis c'est fait
    escobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:03 PM
    octobar péte un coup toi
    octobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:05 PM
    c'est sûr qu'en dessin le héros de GOT est tout de suite plus classe.
    kevisiano posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:11 PM
    escobar précise que ce sont les dessins du dessinateur de Afro Samurai
    escobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:15 PM
    kevisiano merci c'est fait
    connavaro posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:16 PM
    Superbe, vraiment classe, y’a ce qui semble être un vrai univers dans Ghost of Tushima, curieux de voir ce que donne le jeu
    kikoo31 posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:17 PM
    Mais
    escobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:18 PM
    kikoo31 c'est super beau
    vonkuru posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Ça manque quand même de moustache en zigzag.
    escobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:28 PM
    vonkuru la moustache c'est la vie ! Surtout celle de Wario
    octobar posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:42 PM
    escobar non
    cail2 posted the 06/17/2020 at 08:55 PM
    Merci, y'a la dose en plus !
    vonkuru posted the 06/17/2020 at 09:26 PM
    escobar Tellement vrai !
