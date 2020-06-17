profile
La PS5 est quand même énorme :o
https://twitter.com/LeRaph4k/status/1273254046510522369
    posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:37 PM by shincloud
    comments (19)
    birmou posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:38 PM
    Putain elle est belle
    stardustx posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:39 PM
    comme ma...
    rbz posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:39 PM
    sainte mère de dieu ! c'est un building le truc.
    jenicris posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:40 PM
    stardustx
    marios1 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:44 PM
    C'est un port USB en bas de la Xbox ? Il est quand même vachement plus gros sur la PS5... Il fait la taille du port USB-C
    edgar posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:45 PM
    rbz

    Sérieux c’est pas un fake ?
    seb84 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:45 PM
    ça parait ouf la taille quand même
    fablus posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:45 PM
    Elle doit bien faire 45-50 cm de haut ce qui est assez conséquent en effet
    ça va être un vrai casse tête d'encastrer la Series X et la PS5 dans un meuble TV
    neo777 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:46 PM
    Purées c est quoi sa
    C'est une nouvelle tour pc ?
    Vite version alim.
    marcus62 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:47 PM
    Je trouve la One X bien plus belle.
    gankutsuou posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:47 PM
    Massive, elle a intérêt à être silencieuse et aucun problème de chaleur avec cette taille Et en horizontal avec le socle + le lecteur disque, elle va être haute également.
    goldmen33 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:47 PM
    Le port USB PS5 semble trop gros...
    gamerdome posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:49 PM
    Fake
    leonr4 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:50 PM
    gamerdome
    zekk posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:51 PM
    Vu la gueule des ports USB, on attendra de vrais comparatifs
    milo42 posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:52 PM
    Il est obèse ton port USB ?
    jaysennnin posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:53 PM
    la series x a la même hauteur que la one x à la verticale
    popomolos posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:55 PM
    C'est 1 fake, je ne sais plus sur quel site ils avaient réussi à déterminer sa hauteur à environ 35cm justement en se basant sur la dimension du port usb
    k13a posted the 06/17/2020 at 03:56 PM
    L'échelle n'est pas bonne du tout, comparer la taille du port usb et du lecteur BR...
